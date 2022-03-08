World Nuclear power plant near Kharkov damaged? Ceasefire along humanitarian corridors The special operation of the Russian army in Ukraine entered the 13th day, the previous day was marked by a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 09:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the imminent completion of the task of destroying military infrastructure in Ukraine, while Ukrainian nationalists are shelling settlements.



After yesterday's third round of negotiations, which seemed like a small step forward for the Ukrainians, while the Russians were dissatisfied with the outcome, talks between Dmytro Kuleba and Sergei Lavrov are scheduled for March 10.



During Monday night, the western part of Odessa was shelled. A ceasefire has been announced for Tuesday in several cities with the aim of civilians' evacuation.



During the day, the conversation of the President of China with the highest officials of France, Germany and Great Britain is expected, as well as the address of Volodymyr Zelensky to the British Parliament.



Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine says that Moscow and Kyiv agreed to respect the ceasefire along the humanitarian corridor Sumy-Poltava from 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Central European Time, respectively.

Ukrainians claim that the shelling damaged the nuclear plant in Kharkov

The new nuclear research plant in Kharkov was damaged by shelling, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. No increase in radiation was observed near the damaged facility in northeastern Ukraine, which produces radioisotopes and is used for research and development. But the issue has upset regulators who urgently need to highlight growing risks.

#Ukraine informed the IAEA that a new nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications had been damaged by shelling in #Kharkiv on Sunday. The incident did not cause any increase in radiation levels at the site. https://t.co/7eMUuzI7ix pic.twitter.com/cAbPNhp6VT — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 7, 2022

