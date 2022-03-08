World Putin addressed women Only professional soldiers will take part in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Sergei Grits

According to him, recruits will not take part in the war, nor will soldiers from the reserve be called up.



In a congratulatory message on the occasion of Women's Day on March 8, the president addressed the relatives of the soldiers who are now participating in a special military operation, RIA Novosti agency reported last night.



"I want to appeal to the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now fighting, who are defending Russia during a special military operation. I understand how you care for your loved ones. You can be proud of them and the whole country is proud of them. I take care of them together with you. I emphasize that soldiers who serve military service have not and will not take part in conflicts and that there will be no additional call for reservists," Putin said.



He emphasized that only professional soldiers solve the set tasks, and he added that he is sure that they will ensure security and peace for the people of Russia. The head of state also thanked the women who serve in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



"Special words of respect for women who perform their duty, serve in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. Thank you for your loyalty to the fatherland," he said.