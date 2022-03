World Dramatic footage of taking down a Russian helicopter: "This is how the occupiers die" The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published a video showing the crash of a Russian helicopter. Source: B92 Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 13:31 Tweet Share FOTO: Printscreen/Telegraf

"This is how the Russian occupiers die. This time in a helicopter," they wrote next to the video, the authenticity of which has not yet been confirmed.