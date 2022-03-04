World 0

"The world barely escaped a nuclear disaster tonight"

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield said that the world prevented a nuclear catastrophe, after the fire at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Ilustracija: Shutterstock/lev radin

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield called Russia's reaction reckless and dangerous, saying that they had endangered the country's largest nuclear power plant and endangered the safety of civilians across Europe.

Greenfield called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the power plant, in order to ensure that workers can work unhindered, communicate with regulatory bodies, change shifts and ensure the stability and safety of the nuclear power plant.

"Reliable electricity is vital for a nuclear plant, as well as backup diesel generators and fuel. Russia must stop any further use of force that could put all 15 operational reactors across Ukraine at risk," she said.

