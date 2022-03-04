World One of the options in the negotiations revealed The exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia is one of the options in the negotiations between the two sides, said Mikhail Podolyak. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 4, 2022 | 19:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Maxim Gućek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

Mikhail Podolyak added that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia at any time, Sputnik reported.



He added that the situation regarding the humanitarian corridors will be clarified during the day.



Podolyak also said that the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could be held on March 5 or 6.