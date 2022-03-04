World Ukrainians sank the best warship - but their own VIDEO / PHOTO The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was sunk by the Ukrainian navy on the first day of the Russian attack in the port of Mykolaiv, according to the local media. Source: B92 Friday, March 4, 2022 | 11:40 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / POOL

Ukrainian Navy sinks its flagship so that Russians don't get it, the President of the Odessa Regional Council Oleksiy Goncharenko (41) announced on the Telegram.



Frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was under repairs in Mykolaiv. The commander was ordered to sink it, according to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.



The news spread like wildfire on social networks, and a photo of a military ship sinking in the port of the city of Mykolaiv on the northern Black Sea coast appeared.

Photo: News sites, social media, original source unknown. pic.twitter.com/OLq9U0oVZi — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022

The sinking allegedly took place on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24. The ship was disabled, weapons dismantled and was in port for repairs, Goncharenko claims.



The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was put into operation 30 years ago, in 2014 it was repaired in the shipyard Ukraine, and in 2017 in the Black Sea shipyard.

The flagship of the Ukrainian navy Hetman Sahaidachny has been reportedly scuttled in Mykolaiv, Satellite Imagery from Feb 28 shows the ship close to the pier at the time. pic.twitter.com/xr6ODLaKrX — Orion_int (@Orion__int) March 4, 2022

Minor ongoing repairs were not enough, so in 2018 they decided to make a big change with a deep reconstruction, after which the ship would last at least until 2031, writes the portal of the non-governmental organization Ukrainian Military Center.