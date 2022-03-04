World 0

Ukrainians sank the best warship - but their own VIDEO / PHOTO

The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was sunk by the Ukrainian navy on the first day of the Russian attack in the port of Mykolaiv, according to the local media.

Source: B92
Share
EPA/ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / POOL
EPA/ANDREW KRAVCHENKO / POOL

The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was sunk by the Ukrainian navy on the first day of the Russian attack in the port of Mykolaiv, according to the local media. The frigate was undergoing repairs.

Ukrainian Navy sinks its flagship so that Russians don't get it, the President of the Odessa Regional Council Oleksiy Goncharenko (41) announced on the Telegram.

Frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was under repairs in Mykolaiv. The commander was ordered to sink it, according to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

The news spread like wildfire on social networks, and a photo of a military ship sinking in the port of the city of Mykolaiv on the northern Black Sea coast appeared.

The sinking allegedly took place on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24. The ship was disabled, weapons dismantled and was in port for repairs, Goncharenko claims.

The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was put into operation 30 years ago, in 2014 it was repaired in the shipyard Ukraine, and in 2017 in the Black Sea shipyard.

Minor ongoing repairs were not enough, so in 2018 they decided to make a big change with a deep reconstruction, after which the ship would last at least until 2031, writes the portal of the non-governmental organization Ukrainian Military Center.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The infamous "Azov" arrives

After the Ukrainian president announced the establishment of the International Legion of Territorial Defense, thousands of fighters worldwide expressed interest

World Friday, March 4, 2022 19:00 Comments: 0
EPA/EFE/HUNTER CONE

Kyiv breaks the rules?

The fact that Ukrainian authorities publish footage of allegedly killed and captured Russian soldiers can be considered a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

World Friday, March 4, 2022 09:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

"Comrade President, I beg you"

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to order the army to occupy Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

World Friday, March 4, 2022 07:17 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/SERGEI GUNEYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL
page 1 of 33 go to page