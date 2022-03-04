World Fierce conflicts in Ukraine; Army launches heavy shelling; Explosions echo all over The fighting in Ukraine does not stop. Source: B92 Friday, March 4, 2022 | 10:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The second round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides was held yesterday, and after several hours of waiting, the meeting started in the afternoon.



After the negotiations, the first to speak was the adviser to the head of the cabinet of the Ukrainian president, Mikhail Podolyak, who said that the results that Ukraine needs, unfortunately, have not been achieved.



After the session of the Security Council, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, also spoke.



President of Russia said that the special military operation in Ukraine is proceeding strictly according to plan.



As he stated, all tasks are being successfully realized. Soldiers and officers participating in the operation are brave and remain in the lineup even after being wounded.

Morning in Mariupol

A Russian rocket hit a school in Zhytomyr

Zelensky: Russian troops attacked the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant