World Kyiv breaks the rules? The fact that Ukrainian authorities publish footage of allegedly killed and captured Russian soldiers can be considered a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 4, 2022 | 09:15

According to the "Washington Post", the publication of this type of footage by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine can be interpreted as a violation of the Geneva Conventions, according to which governments must always protect prisoners of war from "insults and public curiosity".



At the same time, the paper points out that the authenticity of the photos and recordings published by the Ukrainian authorities cannot be verified. Ukrainian officials claim that all of them were killed and captured, allegedly Russian soldiers, but that also cannot be confirmed, adds the Washington Post.



The paper reminds that the American administration was recently accused of violating conventions after it published photos of prisoners at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo (Cuba).



On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine.