World 0

Kyiv breaks the rules?

The fact that Ukrainian authorities publish footage of allegedly killed and captured Russian soldiers can be considered a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Source: Sputnik
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

According to the "Washington Post", the publication of this type of footage by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine can be interpreted as a violation of the Geneva Conventions, according to which governments must always protect prisoners of war from "insults and public curiosity".

At the same time, the paper points out that the authenticity of the photos and recordings published by the Ukrainian authorities cannot be verified. Ukrainian officials claim that all of them were killed and captured, allegedly Russian soldiers, but that also cannot be confirmed, adds the Washington Post.

The paper reminds that the American administration was recently accused of violating conventions after it published photos of prisoners at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo (Cuba).

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced launch of a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

The infamous "Azov" arrives

After the Ukrainian president announced the establishment of the International Legion of Territorial Defense, thousands of fighters worldwide expressed interest

World Friday, March 4, 2022 19:00 Comments: 0
EPA/EFE/HUNTER CONE

"Comrade President, I beg you"

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to order the army to occupy Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

World Friday, March 4, 2022 07:17 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/SERGEI GUNEYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL
page 1 of 33 go to page