World "Comrade President, I beg you" Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to order the army to occupy Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 4, 2022 | 07:17

"Comrade President, Comrade Commander-in-Chief, I have said many times that I am your infantryman, I am ready to give my life for you. But I cannot watch my and our soldiers of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard and other structures die. I urge you to close your eyes and allow them to finish what is happening there in a day or two", Kadyrov wrote.



He believes that only that will save the Russian state and people, and estimates that the situation in Ukraine is a threat to the entire country.