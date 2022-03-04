"Comrade President, I beg you"
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to order the army to occupy Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.Source: Tanjug
"Comrade President, Comrade Commander-in-Chief, I have said many times that I am your infantryman, I am ready to give my life for you. But I cannot watch my and our soldiers of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard and other structures die. I urge you to close your eyes and allow them to finish what is happening there in a day or two", Kadyrov wrote.
He believes that only that will save the Russian state and people, and estimates that the situation in Ukraine is a threat to the entire country.