World Fierce conflicts; The Russians entered another city; "We are fighting the Nazis" The fighting in Ukraine does not stop. The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has ended. Source: B92 Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 22:39

More than a million people have fled the country since the conflict began. The Russian army captured Kherson, a strategically important city in the south of the country. Mariupol, an important Ukrainian port in the southeast, is also under heavy shelling. Fighting is also taking place in Kharkiv, and the Russians report that they have taken over the nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye. According to the media report, a decisive battle for Kyiv is being prepared.

Who is under sanctions?

Macron revealed what he talked about with Putin

I spoke to President Putin this morning. He refuses to stop his attacks on Ukraine at this point. It is vital to maintain dialogue to avoid human tragedy. I will continue my efforts and contacts. We must avoid the worst. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 3, 2022

The fight for Energodar continues

The city where one of the largest European nuclear power plants is located has become a place of intense fighting in recent days. It is about Energodar, and its mayor announced that there is no water in the city, and no electricity in some parts of the city. The city has been under intense shelling for the past few days.

New date for negotiations

The third round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev - no later than March 7.



According to the words of the adviser to the head of the cabinet of Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, there will be no talks before the beginning of next week.

What the city of Irpin looks like today?