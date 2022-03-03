World Negotiations underway - what are the main Ukrainian and Russian demands? The second round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Belarus. They are held in the hunting lodge in the Białowieża forest. Source: B92 Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 17:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/Maxim Gućek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

However, what are the demands of both sides in the negotiations?

Ukrainian demands

The minimum goal of the Ukrainian negotiators is to establish humanitarian corridors, i.e. routes for the escape of civilians from the area where the fighting is taking place.



This was announced by the Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia, who also posted a photo on Facebook with a colleague from the negotiating team in front of the helicopter.



"Minimum goal - humanitarian corridors. Further, according to the circumstances," Arakhamia wrote briefly.

Russian demands

Russia's demands were announced by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov.



He said Russia has three demands: Ukraine must "demilitarize and denationalize", recognize Crimea as part of Russia, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and formally recognize the two Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states, which Russia did ten days ago.