World Russia "eases tensions": "We are ready to discuss security guarantees" VIDEO Moscow cannot allow the threat of a direct attack on Russia to come from the territory of Ukraine, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov. Source: B92 Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 10:50

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be held, he said.



"I am sure that the whole world is listening to Russia, but it is difficult to say how well they will hear it," Lavrov said.



The head of Russian diplomacy is convinced that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine will be found, and that the conditions set by Russia are minimal.

Russia's foreign minister has told foreign media that they should be wary of Western powers' statements about nuclear war - instead of pointing the finger at Russia.



Sergei Lavrov quoted "incorrect and hurried" propaganda by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Biden, who said that the only alternative to the so-called "sanctions from hell" was World War III.



"It is in the minds of Western politicians that they are constantly returning to the nuclear war. We do not have that in mind, so we will not allow such provocations. However, if a war is waged against us, those who have these plans should think about what is to come".