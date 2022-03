World Scott Morrison positive for COVID-19 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is positive for coronavirus. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 16:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

The prime minister said he had "flu-like symptoms" and would recover over the next week.



"I have been testing every day since Sunday, including this morning, and all the tests gave a negative result," he said.



He added that he continues to adhere to health guidelines and that he will remain isolated in his house in Sydney.