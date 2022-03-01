World EU to open membership negotiations with Ukraine under an accelerated procedure? At an extraordinary session dedicated to Ukraine, EU Parliament announced that the EU will initiate the procedure of accelerated Ukraine's accession to the EU. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 13:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

During the session, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, also addressed the members of the European Parliament, who told the EU leaders that they must not leave his country in the lurch now.



Apparently, Ukraine will be granted the status of a candidate for membership immediately, which was supported by the leaders of the EU member states even before the extraordinary session of the EP.

Letter sent the day before; Milanovic mentioned the so-called Kosovo

The presidents of Bulgaria, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Croatia in an open letter yesterday called on all (other) members of the Union to give Ukraine EU candidate status and to open membership negotiations.



"Therefore, we call on the EU member states to give Ukraine the highest political support and enable the EU institutions to take steps to immediately give Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country and open the negotiation process," reads the letter from the eight presidents.



However, one of them, the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović, then stated that the status of a candidate for EU membership for Bosnia and Herzegovina and the so-called Kosovo should be initiated, and that the EU, "after repeated promises, immediately start membership negotiations with the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Albania, which already have candidate status."