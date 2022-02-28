World Putin responded to Ukraine's request VIDEO / PHOTO According to the media, the negotiations between the Russians and the Ukrainians, which took place in Belarus, on the border with Ukraine, enter the third round Source: B92 Monday, February 28, 2022 | 16:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

Negotiations, the outcome of which is expected by the whole world, have been going on for more than three hours.



A solution for Ukraine is possible only if Russia's interest is taken into account, Putin told Macron.



Putin presented Macron with the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine.



- Demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.



- Her neutral status.



- Recognition of Russian Crimea by Kiev.



In return, Macron expressed hope to Putin in a quick solution to the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue and negotiations with Kiev, the Kremlin said.



According to French TV, the conversation between the two presidents lasted one and a half hours.



The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations demands the withdrawal of all Russian troops, including those from Crimea and Donbas - said the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Arestovich.



Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine started today in the Gomel region, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed. The delegations were welcomed by Vladimir Makei, head of the administration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.



"You can feel completely safe. It is our sacred duty!" Makei said, Ukrainian newspaper Justice reports.



The paper states that the beginning of the meeting was broadcast online, but that the broadcast was later turned off at the request of the Russian side.



The Russian delegation is led by the adviser to the head of state, Vladimir Medinsky, and it also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Rudenko, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Chairman of the Duma's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, according to TASS.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are still ongoing. In a few minutes, the third round will begin.