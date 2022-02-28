World War negotiations' meeting place known. Urgent notification of Ukrainian intelligence The war in Ukraine flares up on the fourth day. The whole world expects the Russian-Ukrainian war negotiations to begin, at the residence of the Gomel region. Source: B92 Monday, February 28, 2022 | 08:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/ (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

The UN Security Council has decided to convene a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's attack on Ukraine. It will take place today.



The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Anatoly Glaz, announced that the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are expected to arrive at the place of negotiations in Belarus.



Negotiations will begin as soon as the delegations arrive at the meeting place, a spokesman of the Ministry of Belarus Foreign Affairs Glaz said, as RIA Novosti reports.



He added that the Belarusian side is ready to organize the process at any moment. Russia announced yesterday that the talks would be held in the Gomel region of Belarus, while in Kiev it was said that the meeting of the two delegations would be held on the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

Delegations should sit at this table

In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations, waiting for delegations to arrive.

Ukrainian intelligence: Belarus ready to attack us

Ukraine's intelligence service said Belarus was showing "readiness to participate directly in the Russian invasion".



They remind that Minsk already allows Russia to use its territory, "because it allows them to cross the border from that direction to Ukraine," a Ukrainian government official told CNN today. Another source close to the Ukrainian government told CNN that the administration of US President Joseph Biden also told Kiev that Belarus was preparing for an attack.



The "Washington Post" was the first to announce that Belarus is ready to send troops to Ukraine, quoting an official of the American administration.