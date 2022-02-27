World An emergency special session of the UN General Assembly convened The United Nations Security Council called for a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly due to the situation in Ukraine. Source: B92 Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 23:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/a katz

A session is scheduled for tomorrow.



Today, the United Nations Security Council voted to convene a rare emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly of 193 members on Russia's action in Ukraine.



The vote of the 15-member council is procedural, so that even the permanent members of the Council - Russia, China, France, Britain and the United States - cannot veto it.



The decision to convene a session of the Assembly was adopted with 11 votes in favor. Russia voted against, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates were absent. Nine votes were needed to adopt the decision.