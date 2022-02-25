World Russian forces approaching Kyiv from northeast and east; Putin and Macron talked A state of war was imposed in Ukraine and a general mobilization was declared. Source: B92 Friday, February 25, 2022 | 10:34 Tweet Share Uništena kuća u predgrađu Kijeva jutros Tanjug/AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Russian military troops have entered Ukraine, but they do not refer to it as the beginning of the war. After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the "beginning of a special military action" on Thursday morning, grenades, shootings and sirens resounded all over Ukraine throughout the day. On the first day of the Russian attack, 137 Ukrainian citizens were killed.

Putin spoke with Macron

Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine.



During a telephone conversation initiated by the French side, Putin and Macron exchanged serious and conflicting views on the situation in Ukraine.



"Putin gave an explanation for the reasons and circumstances for starting a special operation," the Russian side states.



They agreed to stay in touch.

Russian forces approaching Kyiv from northeast and east

Ukraine President Zelensky urges EU to impose tougher sanctions to 'increase' pressure on Russia.

Ukrainian forces are urging citizens to join the army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces called on the citizens to apply for conscription, regardless of their age. "Today, Ukraine needs everyone, all the procedures for joining have been simplified. Bring only your passport and identification number. There are no restrictions on age related issue," it was stated.

✅Офіційна заява Командувача Сил ТрО Юрія Галушкіна:



‼️Сьогодні Україні потрібні всі. Всі процедури приєднання до ТрО спрощені. З собою мати лише паспорт та ідентифікаційний код. Вікових обмежень немає.



Russian forces reach the center of Ukraine's Capital Kyiv