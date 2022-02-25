World German politician in Bundestag: We have no moral right to criticize, remember Serbia A German politician from the AfD stated in the Bundestag that Germany has no moral basis to criticize the violation of international law due so-called Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 25, 2022 | 08:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

Namely, the head of the foreign policy committee of that party, Petr Bystron, said in front of the German envoys on Thursday that Germany lacks a moral basis for criticizing violations of international law when it comes to Russia's attack on Ukraine, because it did the same on the so-called Kosovo.



In a statement to reporters, Bystron said that there was a consensus of all parties in the Bundestag that what Russia was doing was a violation of international law. However, he added that there is a difference in the assessment and "loudness" of the criticism.



"We from the AfD are of the opinion that someone can be criticized for non-compliance with the rules only if he adheres to the rules himself. We lack the moral basis to criticize Russia for the same violation," Bystron explained.