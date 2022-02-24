World 0

The Russians have reached Kiev, people flee; Moscow: "We clean the country of Nazis"

The Ukrainian army is leaving its positions en masse, leaving its weapons along, Russian Ministry of Defense announced today.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
"According to intelligence data, units and soldiers of the Ukrainian army are leaving their positions in large numbers and leaving their weapons. No strike was carried out on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers who laid down their weapons," the statement reads, TASS reports.

Moscow says that a special military operation has been launched in Ukraine in Donbas, and those events cannot be perceived as war.

Boris Johnson's address

Boris Johnson says that “our worst fears have come true” with the invasion of Ukraine, that President Putin had invaded “without provocation and without any credible excuse” and that the UK and the world “can not and will not just look away”.

