World The Russians have reached Kiev, people flee; Moscow: "We clean the country of Nazis" The Ukrainian army is leaving its positions en masse, leaving its weapons along, Russian Ministry of Defense announced today. Source: B92 Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 13:37 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"According to intelligence data, units and soldiers of the Ukrainian army are leaving their positions in large numbers and leaving their weapons. No strike was carried out on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers who laid down their weapons," the statement reads, TASS reports.



Moscow says that a special military operation has been launched in Ukraine in Donbas, and those events cannot be perceived as war.

Russian helicopters reportedly near Kiev, Ukraine. Footage was released by the Russian media pic.twitter.com/gIXBxWWTRs — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 24, 2022 U.S. troops are preparing to move closer to Poland’s border with Ukraine to help process people fleeing after Russia invaded Ukraine, an Army spokesman said.https://t.co/PuOshlsecz pic.twitter.com/aelsnxnnDy — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022 Russian TV with alleged shelling of journalists by #Ukraine. Judge for yourself how convincing you find it. pic.twitter.com/MjN6yzgsxo — Janis Kluge (@jakluge) February 23, 2022

Boris Johnson's address

Boris Johnson says that “our worst fears have come true” with the invasion of Ukraine, that President Putin had invaded “without provocation and without any credible excuse” and that the UK and the world “can not and will not just look away”.