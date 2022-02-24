World Good morning, the war broke out; Sirens, air defense, running to shelters PHOTO/VIDEO Sirens, air defense operations, explosions, panic and fleeing to shelters - that is how this morning in Ukraine commenced. Source: B92 Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 09:21 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mary Ostrovska via AP

Russian President announced this morning that he ordered a "special operation" in Ukraine, after which there was literally additional chaos in that country, but also in the whole world. Russian tanks entered the territory of Ukraine, and according to world media, several Ukrainian cities were shelled, and according to reports from the field, bombs are also falling around Kiev.



According to the data from the Ukrainian side, at least eight people were killed, while at least nine were injured.



World media are flooded with photographs, which perhaps best depict the situation there.

Mass flight from Kiev

Numerous private vehicles are leaving the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, while explosions are heard in the city, the correspondent of the Russian agency TASS reported.



"As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, lines of cars moved out of the capital, Kyiv, many heading west and hoping to find safety in parts of the country closer to Poland and NATO troops", TASS reporter claims.

Follow live updates. https://t.co/PAz9fDpKyG pic.twitter.com/mvwKd3n4zw — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

The population of Kiev flees to the metro station

Zelenskyy declares martial law, says Ukraine will ‘win https://t.co/4qBjp175oG pic.twitter.com/JIvumTWxUa — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) February 24, 2022

Urgent address from the Ukrainian President

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine declared martial law in the country because of the Russian invasion.



Speaking in a TV address on Thursday morning, he did not clarify what restrictions would be in place.

Speaking in a TV address on Thursday morning, he did not clarify what restrictions would be in place. https://t.co/fGQ0BExS5r pic.twitter.com/9SFvnle5GX — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

Good morning sirens

Air raid sirens are going off in Kyiv.

NOW - Air raid sirens are going off in #Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.pic.twitter.com/pGmnWvQFXh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 24, 2022

Photograph of Ukrainian soldiers

Tanjug/AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Shelling and explosions in Mariupol

Shelling of Mariupol. OSINT mavens, have at it. pic.twitter.com/ErUKzaHjy1 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) February 24, 2022

Another video of the escape from Kiev

Military aircrafts fly over buildings