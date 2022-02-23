World "We'll use the plan from the Second World War"; "We will fight for every inch" VIDEO The West united in condemning Putin's moves, so they unanimously imposed harsh sanctions on Russia after Moscow officially recognized Donetsk and Lugansk. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 07:19 Tweet Share Vojna vozila prolaze ulicama Donjecka Tanjug/AP Photo

The UN Security Council and NATO hold urgent sessions. Biden ordered the sending of new troops to Europe.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that Plan A is diplomacy, but that there is also Plan B.



"Plan A is to use every tool of diplomacy to prevent Russia from escalating in the future," he said in Washington. "And if that doesn't work, Plan B is to fight for every inch of our country, in every town and every village, to fight until the final victory, of course," Kuleba said.



He said that Ukraine has no plan to evacuate large cities in the east of the country.

Canada is sending 460 troops to Europe

Responding to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces that he is authorizing deployment of up to 460 additional Canadian Armed Forces members as part of Operation Reassurance. Canada has also pledged additional support for NATO, the prime minister says.