World The end of the drama in "Apple"; hostage crisis over - kidnapper arrested VIDEO The kidnapper who was holding hostages in the "Apple" store in Amsterdam was arrested tonight, after several hours of hostage crisis, Dutch media reported. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 07:07

The Dutch "Telegraph" writes that the kidnapper was arrested when a hostage went to the door to take the package, but he started to flee.



A kidnapper followed him, but shortly afterwards he was hit by a police car and injured. His condition is not yet known.



It was previously announced that several dozen people managed to get out of the "Apple" store where the armed attacker was holding hostages.



Local information sites transmitted footage from social networks in which a man with a hood in a store holds a gun pointed at another person's head. Other footage showed a large number of armed police officers surrounding the store.



Amsterdam police confirmed that the operation was in progress this afternoon after a call from a store in the area.