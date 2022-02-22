Johnson gives a historical speech; "44 million people would be full-scale war target"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “we must now brace ourselves for the next possible stages of Putin’s plan”.Source: B92
“If the worst happens then a European nation of 44 million men, women and children would become the target of full-scale war”, Boris Johnson said in his historical speech.
