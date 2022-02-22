World "Crime will be punished", Europe in fear, China is silent; Abazovic spoke up Tensions between Moscow and Western countries escalated after Putin officially recognized Donetsk and Luhansk. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 13:21 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Armando Solis

European Union countries have agreed to impose a limited package of sanctions on Russia. The UN Security Council also met urgently.

Situation in Donetsk

EU prepares the first package of sanctions

Statement by the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council on Russian aggression against Ukraine:



"The decision of the Russian Federation to recognize as independent entities and send Russian troops to certain areas of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts is illegal and unacceptable. It violates international law, Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russia's own international commitments and it further escalates the crisis.



Both Presidents welcome the steadfast unity of Member States and their determination to react with robustness and speed to the illegal actions of Russia in close coordination with international partners.



An informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers chaired by the High Representative will take place today at 4 pm. Following that, a first package of sanctions will be formally tabled later this afternoon.



Appropriate bodies will then meet to finalise the package without delay.



The package contains proposals:

to target those who were involved in the illegal decision,

to target banks that are financing Russian military and other operations in those territories,

to target the ability of the Russian state and government to access the EU's capital and financial markets and services, to limit the financing of escalatory and aggressive policies,

and to target trade from the two breakaway regions to and from the EU, to ensure that those responsible clearly feel the economic consequences of their illegal and aggressive actions.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine is illegal and unacceptable.



The Union remains united in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Abazovic: "Russia's decisions violate security and international law"