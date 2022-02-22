World Canada: Parliament supports Trudeau in stopping the convoy Canadian Parliament supported the decision of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used extraordinary powers to end the protests in the Ottawa region. Source: The Guardian Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 13:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

The convoy has been blocking the city for more than three weeks.



The law on emergency situations was adopted in the parliament with 185 votes for compared to 151 votes opposing the law, and the minority liberal government received the support of the left-wing New Democrats.



The special measures, which Trudeau announced a week ago, were assessed by some opposition politicians as unnecessary and abuse of power, writes the Guardian.



Canadian police returned to normal in Ottawa over the weekend. The protesters initially wanted to end the mandates for the cross-border vaccine against COVID for truck drivers, but roadblocks turned into wider demonstrations against Trudeau and his government.



Protesters blocked the busiest land crossing between Canada and the United States for six days. Earlier Monday, Trudeau told reporters that his government still needed temporary emergency powers, citing "real concern" over threats in the coming days.



"This state of emergency is not over. There are still real concerns about the coming days," Trudeau said.



The law gives the authorities broader powers. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, by arresting 191 protesters and removing 79 trucks.