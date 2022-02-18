World "Genocide"; A loud explosion echoed, sirens sounded; Evacuation ordered, Russia ready Although February 16 passed, as the announced day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the tension is still high. Source: B92 Friday, February 18, 2022 | 20:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

The time period that really needs to be addressed is the one that follows shortly after February 20th.



Pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine have accused Ukrainian government forces of today's artillery and mortar attacks in three separate incidents, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.



"No Russian soldier, not a single piece of equipment will remain in Belarus after the end of the exercises with Russia," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told reporters, although Western officials openly fear that they will stay there forever.



Russia is ready to participate in the emergency meeting of the contact group for resolving the crisis in southeastern Ukraine due to the escalation of tensions. A source from Moscow states that Russia is ready if Kiev and Donbas agree to hold a meeting, the media report.

"Genocide"

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that what was happening in Donbas was genocide by Kiev.



"And now the Western partners allow themselves to doubt that the situation there is not what we say it is, that there are no mass graves there, that it may be false news, that the situation there is not like genocide. No, it really is not like genocide, that is genocide, natural, perhaps not to the same extent as in Africa, but should we operate on quantitative parameters if children, women, civilians die for seven years, when people do not even know what a peaceful life is, when for them the sound of a grenade is something completely normal?", Zakharova told NTV.

Long lines of cars headed for Russia

A powerful explosion erupted

A powerful explosion erupted in the center of Donetsk, not far from the Government building, reports the Sputnik reporter from the scene. The explosion erupted just ten meters from the Government building, while the surrounding buildings were not damaged. Fire is still burning at the site of the explosion. For now, there is no information on whether there were any injuries or deaths in the explosion.