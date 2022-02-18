World "The Failure of American Intelligence"; Le Drian: "Anything is possible" Although February 16 passed, as the announced day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the tension does not stop. Source: B92 Friday, February 18, 2022 | 11:17 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The time period that really needs to be addressed is the one that follows shortly after February 20th.



Pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine have accused Ukrainian government forces of today's artillery and mortar attacks in three separate incidents, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.



"Not a single Russian soldier, not a single piece of equipment will stay in Belarus after the exercises with Russia are over," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told reporters, although Western officials openly fear that they will stay there forever.

Le Drian: "Anything is possible"

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said today that "anything is possible" when it comes to what will happen next on the border with Ukraine.



Le Drian said that both scenarios are possible - a mass invasion of Russian forces on Ukrainian territory and diplomatic talks on the crisis.



The West claims that Russia is preparing, as it states, an "invasion" of Ukraine, while Moscow denies that and emphasizes that it is defending the "red lines" in its security interests.