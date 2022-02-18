World Fire on the ferry with 288 passengers on board, helicopters for rescue engaged VIDEO A fire broke out on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy, carrying 288 passengers and crew members, the Greek Coast Guard said last night. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, February 18, 2022 | 08:27 Tweet Share Ilustracija EPA/EFE/ KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Greek Kathimerini reports that the passengers have been evacuated and are already in lifeboats, and for now there is no information on whether anyone was injured.



The Coast Guard stated that there were 237 passengers and 51 crew members on board.



Three Coast Guard ships are involved in the rescue operation, and Kathimerini states that helicopters are also involved in the rescue operation.



The ferry Euroferry Olympia, under the Italian flag, sailed from Igoumenitsa in Greece to the port of Brindisi in Italy, and the fire broke out near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea, Reuters reports.



The causes of the fire are unknown at this time.