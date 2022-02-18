World US officials: "Russian deception" U.S. officials have received intelligence showing that the withdrawal of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine is a deliberate deception. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 18, 2022 | 08:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

All this is done in order to deceive the United States, writes the Washington Post, referring to four officials who insisted on staying anonymous.



The paper states that U.S. officials believe that Russia's claims about the withdrawal of part of the forces from the Ukrainian border are an attempt to cover up Russia's true intentions in the region.



Also, U.S. officials claim that Moscow continued to strengthen its forces near the Ukrainian border.



Russia announced a few days ago that parts of its troops that took part in major exercises began to withdraw to the garrisons, but the West is looking for evidence and claims that Russia continues to gather troops on the border with Ukraine.



Yesterday, the President of the USA, Joseph Biden, stated that the danger of, as it is stated, the Russian "invasion" is still "very high" and that Russia may be preparing an excuse for that. He added that he "has a feeling that this will happen in the next few days."



Tensions in relations between Russia and the West have escalated, as the West claims that Russia is preparing, as it is stated, an "invasion" of Ukraine, while Moscow rejects that and emphasizes that it protects its own security interests.