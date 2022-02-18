World Grenades fall on Donetsk and Lugansk A new incident on the eastern front, three incidents during the night, the Russians accuse the Ukrainians. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 18, 2022 | 08:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Pro-Russian forces in eastern Ukraine have accused Ukrainian government forces of today's artillery and mortar attacks in three separate incidents, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.



The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced that the village of Petrivske was shelled this morning at 5:30 a.m. local time, while the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic reported two incidents with mortar fire this morning.



According to the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reports that Ukrainian government troops have violated the ceasefire on the territory of LNR 29 times in the past 24 hours.



"In the past 24 hours, i.e. on February 17, a total of 29 ceasefire violations were registered by the military units of Ukraine," the mission announced on its Telegram channel, as reported by the Russian agency TASS.



The Interfax agency reports that the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that several Russian infantry units have returned to their bases in the regions of Dagestan and Chechnya, after the exercises in Crimea have ended.



The Kremlin said this week that it had begun withdrawing some troops from the area bordering Ukraine, but Kiev and the West disputed the move, saying certain units and equipment had been replaced by others.