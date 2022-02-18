World Ukrainian plan disclosed? The goal is to occupy Donetsk - in four days VIDEO Media in Moscow report that a video from Donetsk appeared showing the plan of Ukrainian army - the occupation of the lost territory in the east of the country. Source: B92 Friday, February 18, 2022 | 07:32 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File

Moscow's First Channel published a video from Donetsk tonight, which, according to the commander of the reconnaissance units of the Army of the Donetsk People's Republic, reveals a plan on how the Ukrainian army should regain, i.e. occupy the territories it lost in 2014 and 2015 after the conflict in the east of the country.



The operational plan that the military structures in Donbas and Donetsk get hold of says that the Ukrainians studiously prepared for the operation to return those parts of the country to the rule of Kiev. According to the plan, the return operation would take only four days.



Operation "Clean Field" was also planned for the same time when Georgia invaded South Ossetia, after the attack by the Georgian security forces.



Namely, if everything that was published is true, some things coincide, especially the place of Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk suburb, a village that was the target of Ukrainian artillery today, and which should be collectively evicted on Friday morning. Judging by the plan, the main blow would not be frontal, but from the side, where it is believed that the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic are the weakest, and then Ukrainian army units would meet each other on established routes.



Units that would invade the east via Aleksandorvka and Slavjanoserbsk and Lugansk would merge with units of the Ukrainian army coming from the south. According to this plan, the place of meeting is Krasnyi Luch.

Current events on the ground indicate that some things are happening according to this plan. It is presumed that the Ukrainian army is trying to block the positions of the defenders of Donbas with artillery of large caliber 152 and 203 mm.



So far, 122-mm BM-21 "Grad" multi-barrel rocket launchers have not been used in this direction of attack, as well as 220-mm Hurricane-type self-propelled multi-barrel rocket launchers and BM-30 300 mm Smerch rocket launchers.



On the other hand, there are those who believe that this is pure Russian propaganda and a way to justify the invasion of Ukraine due to the threat to the pro-Russian population. Some claim that the foundation of this plan is precisely to justify the invasion of the Russian army on Ukraine and the occupation of its eastern part and the unification of Transnistria with its mother Russia.



Additional details show that this operation has similarities with the Georgian one in the attack on South Ossetia. A strong artillery attack on the city of Tskhinvali followed at around 11 p.m. on August 7, 2008. 122 mm, 152 mm and 203 mm artillery guns were used in the attack, as well as 122 and 160 mm VBR. In the early morning of August 8, 2008, 12.000 soldiers, 75 T-72 tanks, and several dozen Cobra light armored vehicles set out to attack South Ossetia.



There are two versions of why the Georgian attack took place. The attack took place at the height of the Beijing Olympics. This conflict was the real beginning of the new Cold War between Washington and Moscow.



Whether this is a way for Washington to take revenge on Moscow by capturing Donetsk and Lugansk and achieve victory in the "European gambit" remains to be seen in the coming days, or this could all be just another media simulation.