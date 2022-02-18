World U.S. State Department: We welcome Serbia's position on Ukrainian crisis The U.S. State Department welcomed Serbia's call for a diplomatic solution to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 18, 2022 | 07:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Sorbis/ Shutterstock

The U.S. State Department welcomed Serbia's call for a diplomatic solution to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, noting that Russia and Ukraine are not the same, but that Moscow is the aggressor, the Voice of America reported.



"We welcome Serbia's call for a diplomatic solution, and as President Biden said, Russia should choose diplomacy to avoid war between countries that are so historically and culturally close. The United States and NATO, as well as partners, are working hard to find a diplomatic solution, remaining open to constructive and serious diplomacy", the State Department said.



It is also stated that Ukraine and Russia cannot be treated equally, considering that Russia is an aggressor towards Ukraine.



The State Department also reminded of the message of U.S. President Joe Biden to the citizens of Russia, which states: "You are not our enemies. I do not believe you want a bloody, destructive war against Ukraine, the country and the people with whom you share deep family, historical and cultural ties."



Tensions over Ukraine continue. Russia announced on Tuesday that it is starting to withdraw certain military units to the bases, because part of the military exercises has been completed. Western countries and NATO have said there is no evidence on the ground, claiming that Russia is preparing an excuse to attack Ukraine.