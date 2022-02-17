World The "fate" of Ukraine - to be discussed today in Brussels EU 27 leaders will hold an informal meeting in Brussels today on the latest developments in Ukraine and Russia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 08:44 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Alexandros Michailidis

The EU leaders, who will gather today in Brussels at the summit of the EU and the African Union, will previously hold a one-hour meeting dedicated to the crisis in and around Ukraine from 12.30.



The meeting of EU leaders comes after talks between top officials from Hungary, France and Germany and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During the debate on the crisis in Ukraine in the European Parliament, the President of the European Council Michel said that Moscow must choose between "war and diplomacy" and called on Russia to "demonstrate the will to de-escalate by deeds, not words."



In recent days, the EU has been saying that they are primarily working on reaching a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, but also that they are preparing a response in the form of "massive sanctions against possible Russian aggression against Ukraine."