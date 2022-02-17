World Ukraine shelled settlements; "Enemy tries to escalate conflict" On Thursday morning, Ukrainian security forces shelled 9 settlements in the territories of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for two hours. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 08:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

"On Thursday morning, the Ukrainian security forces shelled nine settlements in the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for two hours", this was announced by the representatives of the republics in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire, writes Sputnik.



"About 160 grenades of caliber larger than 12.7 mm were fired," reports the Donetsk news agency.



According to the representative of the People's Republic of China, "the armed formations of Ukraine have grossly violated the ceasefire regime, using weapons that, in accordance with the Minsk agreements, must be withdrawn."



According to him, from 3.30 a.m. Central European Time, the Ukrainian army fired 120 and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at the settlements of Sokolniki, Zoloto 5, Vesolenko, Nizhne Lozove and Donetsk, which are under the control of Luhansk. The LNR representative office added that the territory of the republic was not shelled on Wednesday.



Later, the Chief of the People's Militia of the People's Republic of Luhansk, Jan Leshchenko, stated that the situation on the contact line in Donbas had significantly worsened in the last 24 hours.



"In the past 24 hours, the situation on the contact line has significantly worsened. The enemy, on the direct order of the Kiev military-political leadership, is trying to escalate the conflict... We call on international observers to note the aggressive actions of Kiev forces and take urgent measures to prevent bloodshed in Donbas", Leshchenko said in a statement published on the People's Militia channel.

Kiev denies

However, the Ukrainian government denies the allegations.



"Despite the fact that our positions were targeted with prohibited weapons, including 122-mm artillery, Ukrainian troops did not open fire in response," a spokesman for the Ukrainian Joint Forces operation told Reuters.