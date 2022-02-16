World Images from Russia: The night the war threatened; Ukraine is not on NATO agenda PHOTO The whole world feared that on the night of February 16, at 3 o'clock, Russian forces would launch an attack on the territory of Ukraine, but it didn't happen. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | 10:17 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ OLEKSANDER YESMANCHUK HANDOUT

Such warnings were issued by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. However, the situation remains critical.



The night behind us was spent in the appeals of world officials for a policy of peace to prevail, and for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to give up attacks on Ukrainian territory.



U.S. President Joe Biden was the first to speak. Namely, he warned that the invasion from Russia is "very possible", but a diplomatic solution is still an option. He also warned that despite reports from Russia that some of its troops are returning to their home bases, analyzes from the United States have not confirmed that and that Russian troops remain in a threatening position.



Russian Ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov rejected American warnings about today's possible Russian attack on Ukraine.



"As far as Russia is concerned, I assure you that there will be no attacks this Wednesday. There will be no further escalations next week, either in the week after or next month," Chizhov said in a commentary published in the German daily Die Welt.



"Wars in Europe rarely start on Wednesday," he added.



Chizhov rejected American claims about a possible attack on Ukraine. "When you make accusations, especially very serious accusations against Russia, you are also responsible for providing evidence. Otherwise, it is slander… So where's the evidence?”, he said.



Chizhov again called on the West to seriously consider Russia's security concerns.

Scholz: Ukraine's membership is not on the NATO agenda

Ukraine's membership in NATO is currently not on the Alliance's agenda, and Russia is a key factor in security in Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"There is a fact, and it reads: all parties know that Ukraine's membership in NATO is not on the agenda," the German leader said at a press conference, reports TASS. He added that in the current situation, "everyone should withdraw a little" and stated that he was against "a military showdown over an issue that is not even on the agenda," Scholz said.



Scholz welcomed the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border and expressed satisfaction that he had the opportunity to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today about the complex situation that is currently pressing Europe.

