World Germany continues, Ukrainians angry: "Hypocritical" German companies, with the approval of the German authorities, continue to deliver goods to Russia that can be used for military purposes. Source: Sputnik Monday, February 14, 2022 | 08:38

The delivery is taking place regardless of the sanctions of the European Union, "Welt" writes, referring to the document of the Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection.



According to the document, in 2020 the Federal Service for Economics and Export Control of Germany issued 673 licenses for the export to Russia of dual-use goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, worth about 366 million euros.



"Welt" writes that in 2020, Russia was in fourth place in terms of imports of these goods. China holds the first place with 1.6 billion euros, while the United States are ranked second with one billion euros, while in third place was Brazil with 371 million euros.



Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, accused the German government of "hypocrisy" for refusing to deliver weapons to Kiev, while approving licenses for the delivery of the above goods to Russia.



The European Union's economic sanctions, which have been in force for more than seven years, are aimed at the financial, energy and defense sectors in Russia.



In particular, a number of Russian banks and companies have been restricted from accessing the primary and secondary capital markets of the EU, and a ban on the import and export of weapons and dual-use goods has been introduced. In addition, the European Union has restricted Russia's access to a number of technologies and services for oil production and exploration.