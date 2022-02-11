World New evidence that war is brewing - footage revealed everything PHOTO New satellite images released by an American technology company show the continuation of the Russian deployment of the army in Crimea. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, February 11, 2022 | 14:41 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

According to world media, the Russians are deploying troops in the western part of the country and in Belarus.



CNN points out that this continued pressure on Ukraine from three directions has heightened fears that the Kremlin is indeed planning an invasion.



A large number of soldiers and equipment were noticed on the recordings of Crimea collected by the Maksar company, said the director of that company, Stephen Wood. The forces are deployed at the Oktyabrsky airport, north of the capital of Crimea, Simferopol.

"Maksar" estimates that more than 550 large military tents and hundreds of vehicles were delivered to the airport. Troops and equipment are also being delivered to other places in Crimea, including Novoozerne, where numerous artillery is allegedly located and military exercises are being conducted.

The company points out that the delivery of equipment was noticed not far from the city of Slavna in the northwest of Crimea.



The new build-up of troops in Crimea comes at a time when Russian warships, including large amphibious ships, are reaching Sevastopol, Crimea's main port. "Maksar" also noticed in Belarus what he called "the new delivery of manpower, military vehicles and helicopters" to the Zyabrovka airport not far from the city of Gomel, some 25 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

These are the first helicopters to be spotted in the area. A field hospital appears to have been set up nearby.