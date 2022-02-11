World One step away from war? "Flee the country, if the Russians strike, I won't send army" US President Joe Biden called on American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 11, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not send troops to save Americans fleeing the country if Russia attacked.



Biden told NBC News that things could quickly spiral out of control, Reuters reports.



The U.S. State Department previously called on Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately due to, as they claim, "increased threats from Russia's military action".



"Do not travel to Ukraine due to increased threats from Russian military action and COVID-19," the State Department's advisory guidelines state. It is also stated that the Americans who are in Ukraine should leave the country immediately by commercial means or on their own, Reuters reports.



Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, but due to the deployment of more than 100.000 soldiers near the Ukrainian border, some western countries, including the United States, claim that it could attack Ukraine at any time.