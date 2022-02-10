World Brussels sent a message: We will ban "Freedom Convoy" PHOTO "Freedom Convoy", modeled on the Canadian protest of the truckers, planned in Paris and Brussels, will be banned, the French and Belgian authorities announce. Source: Telegram Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 18:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The organizers of the protest, which seems to be spreading, want to express dissatisfaction with the introduction of COVID passes, which are valid in France for 24 hours. They present themselves as members of the "yellow vests", a protest movement that was active in 2018 and 2019, and the reason was the rise in the price of gasoline, which grew into a rebellion against President Emmanuel Macron.



Several convoys left different parts of the country on Wednesday, and they are all scheduled to meet in Paris on Friday night, from where they should head and arrive in Paris on Friday night, from where they should go to Brussels for the "European get-together".



Authorities in Brussels announced that they will ban the entry of trucks from the "Freedom Convoy" on Monday, in order to prevent a complete blockade of the city, which the Canadian capital Ottawa has been experiencing for a week.

Tanjug/Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP