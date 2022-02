World Prince Charles positive for coronavirus Prince Charles is infected with the coronavirus, world media report. Source: B92 Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 13:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

"Sputnik" reminds that Charles contracted COVID-19 in March 2020, so he spent seven days in Scotland in isolation.



He was separated from his partner, the Duchess of Cornwall, who was not infected with the coronavirus.