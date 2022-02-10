World NATO: "NATO is not a threat to Russia, but we must prepare for the worst" VIDEO Russia must choose between a diplomatic solution to the crisis over Ukraine or facing economic sanctions, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 13:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

On the other hand, there is an increased military presence of NATO forces in the eastern countries of the Alliance.



"Russia has a choice: they can choose a diplomatic solution, but if they choose a confrontation, they will pay a high price," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Brussels, Reuters reports.



He warned that there would be economic sanctions and an increased NATO military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance, and that Great Britain was a really important part of that.



In response to a question from a BBC journalist, Johnson estimated that the Ukrainian army currently has 200.000 soldiers.



"I just want to emphasize that it would be an absolute disaster if there was a war on Ukrainian soil, as well as that there would be serious bloodshed," the British Prime Minister warned.



He said that people in Russia must also think about whether it is reasonable, as he stated, to shed blood of Russian soldiers in the war, which he says would be catastrophic.

Tanjug/Daniel Leal/Pool via AP

The number of Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border is increasing and the possible attack is more and more imminent, Stoltenberg said.



"These are dangerous moments for European security," Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference. "The number of Russian forces is going up. While the warning time for a possible attack is going down," he warned.



"NATO is not a threat to Russia, but we must prepare for the worst, while remaining strongly committed to finding a political solution," Stoltenberg stressed.