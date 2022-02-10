World American weapons arrived right next to Serbia: It came through a special border lane The first convoy of military equipment of an American detachment entered Romania through the western border crossing Nădlac. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 09:19 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

The convoy, consisting of armored personnel carriers and military equipment, was moving along a special border lane on the Hungarian-Romanian border.



The commander of the 191st Arad Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Ioan Sorin Semeniuc, who greeted the U.S. trucks, said they were coming from Germany and going to the the Mihail Kogălniceanu military base in Constanta County, southeastern Romania. He specified that the army will arrive in "in the coming days based on the schedule".



“The first convoy of a series of three carrying military equipment from the Nadlac Border Crossing Point to the Mihail Kogalniceau base entered the country. The officers have already gone through the customs formalities, the other two convoys are going to go through the same formalities, and when the last driver arrives in the parking lot, all of them will execute the legal rest time, then they will start the movement escorted by military police crews,” Semeniuc said.



Each of the three convoys consists of 16 trucks. The American detachment that will be stationed in Romania will be called Task Force (TF) Cougar and will consist mainly of soldiers of the 2nd Squadron Battalion (2nd Squadron) / 2nd Cavalry Regiment. The U.S. military will operate with Stryker armored personnel carriers, to which soldiers will be added with other specialties from the regiment’s battalions (artillery, genius, support structures, etc.).



The Ministry of National Defense announced that the rest of the fighting technique, as well as the soldiers of this battalion, will arrive in Romania in the next period.



The Pentagon announced last week that 1.000 American soldiers would be transferred from Germany to Romania.



"As part of our broader efforts to show our commitment to NATO allies and deter Russian aggression, the United States is relocating to Romania a Stryker Battalion of approximately 1.000 U.S. troops already engaged in European operations," the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.



The United States currently has about 900 troops in Romania, which has been a member of NATO since 2004 and hosts a ballistic missile defense system. France has also announced plans to send troops to Romania.