World Chaos in Canada, day 12: Arrests underway Ottawa police have arrested 23 people in connection with what was said to be illegal demonstrations organized by truckers and other drivers. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 08:45

They firmly oppose mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. The drivers demand the abolition of the compulsory vaccination for everyone who crosses the Canadian-American border, and their protest came on the 12th day.



The Canadian capital is still blocked by hundreds of vehicles from the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that are opposed to epidemiological measures, while protest organizers called for a meeting with all federal political leaders, except Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, British Guardian reports.



Ottawa Deputy Chief of Police Steve Bell told reporters that the police immobilized many heavy vehicles that participated in the roadblocks and that children were present in a quarter of the 418 protest trucks in the city center. Therefore, the police expressed concern for their health condition due to the cold, noise, risk of carbon monoxide and access to toilets.



At the same time, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States was closed, as Canadian truckers blocked all lanes at the crossing in protest against the government's epidemiological measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.



Late Monday, trucks started blocking the "Ambassador" bridge that connects the American city of Detroit and Canadian Windsor, closing the traffic in both directions, reminds the British newspaper "Guardian". Entry into Canada remained blocked on Tuesday, while traffic in the direction of the United States was barely running.



The British paper states that every day about 8.000 trucks usually cross the bridge, over which almost 27% of the trade between Canada and the USA is realized.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time in more than a week after he was infected with coronavirus and said that the protests must end.



Trudeau condemned the tactics of the demonstrators, stating that individuals are trying to block the country's economy, its democracy and the everyday life of its fellow citizens.