World Explosion in Abu Dhabi; the streets were crowded, the sirens sounded VIDEO Civil defense teams extinguished the fire, which was caused by the explosion of a gas bottle in a construction site in Abu Dhabi, reports the state agency WAM. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 23:59 Tweet Share Depositphotos/ zeferli@gmail.com

Heavy presence of police & emergency response teams outside a tower that may have been hit by a rocket comes after a time the Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi warned that UAE isn't safe anymore.



No one was injured in the fire, Reuters reports.



The AP states that the explosion occurred in Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi, where the World Club Football Championship is being held.



Some of the footage shows what looks like a fireball on the roof, and ambulances can be seen on the streets.



The AP reminds that the Yemeni Houthis carried out several attacks on Abu Dhabi and that recently three people were killed in such an attack, while six were wounded.

Reports of various explosions in #AbuDhabi. Heavy presence of police & emergency response teams outside a tower that may have been hit by a rocket. This comes after a time the Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi warned that UAE isn't safe anymore.#Dubai #UAE #Yemen #Houthi pic.twitter.com/LHl5e2KjbO — Dr. Khayre (@HSKhayre) February 8, 2022

Information appeared on social networks that Huta rebel groups were behind the attack.



One of the shots shows that the air defense was also active, and the glowing ball that was falling could be part of the hit rocket. An eyewitness said: "Urgent! Explosion in Abu Dhabi. It is suspected that missiles were fired at the city."



Other footage from the scene shows police and emergency services rushing to the scene with reports of another explosion.