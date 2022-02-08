World A reversal - just when they introduced compulsory vaccination Mandatory vaccination reached the Constitutional Court of Austria, as the first request for verification of its compliance with the Constitution was submitted. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 14:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALEX HALADA

The court must now initiate a review process and collect statements from the government.



This is not the first time that the Constitutional Court has dealt with the topic of coronavirus, because since April 2020, more than 600 requests, ie complaints related to this topic, have been submitted.



So far, about 500 complaints have been resolved.



The law review procedure lasts between four to six months, which will be the time needed to review the Law on Mandatory Vaccination.

"Mandatory vaccination is no longer needed"

As soon as the Compulsory Vaccination Act came into force in Austria, the well-known Austrian virologist Norbert Nowotny claims that compulsory vaccination is no longer necessary.



He advised the authorities not to punish the unvaccinated.



"The law on compulsory vaccination has to do with the delta strain wave, and it was justified in that regard," he explained to ORF, adding that the hospitals were full at the time. Now that the country is facing a wave of omicron strain, with a clearly milder form of the disease, that measure, Nowotny believes, is no longer needed.



According to him, the omicron strain is a mutation in the right direction, towards the seasonal virus. Nowotny points out that the virus will continue to be present in the fall and winter, but that the population can be protected against it with a vaccine. In addition, he is convinced that strict measures, such as locks or restrictions in catering and trade, will no longer be needed.



Unvaccinated people, however, should pay, but in a different way, that is, they should pay for testing.

They announce further easing of measures

The Austrian government announced today that it will continue to relax epidemiological measures, which will restore freedoms in almost all spheres of life.



Despite the large number of newly infected people, the situation in the intensive care units in hospitals, compared to the previous wave, is now in line with the forecasts, said Chancellor Karl Nehammer.



He pointed out that such a situation enables, in addition to the already announced concessions, further measures to implement the abolition of restrictions on the freedom of citizens.



Thus, as of February 12, as previously announced, the 2G rule will be abolished in stores, which will allow unvaccinated people to enter all stores. In stores, however, the obligation to wear FFP2 masks remains in force.



The 2G rule in museums, galleries, libraries and other cultural institutions is also being abolished. The new concession envisages the transition from the 2G to the 3G rule in hair salons, beauty salons and similar places.



This gives the unvaccinated again the opportunity, in addition to wearing masks, to use the services of hairdressers, pedicurists, manicures...



The novelty is that from Saturday, the maximum number of those present at the events will be abolished, but with the 2G rule. Epidemiological measures remain in force, such as the obligation to wear masks outdoors and indoors. In catering, working hours remain limited to midnight.



Chancellor Nehammer appealed to the citizens to be careful during the holidays, wear masks and avoid crowds.