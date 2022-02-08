World Chaos in Ottawa, the Ambassador of Serbia issued a statement VIDEO The situation in Ottawa due to the protests regarding the coronavirus vaccination has attracted a lot of attention worldwide. Source: Prva TV Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 10:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/ John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP

The mayor of the Canadian capital Ottawa imposed a state of national emergency amid the truckers protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to the Mayor Jim Watson, the state of emergency is aimed at dealing with the unprecedented protests.



The decision on the mandatory vaccination of the truckers caused great dissatisfaction among the people, and the Ambassador of Serbia to Canada, Dejan Ralević, spoke for TV Prva about the situation in Ottawa. He also referred to the video on social networks, which shows truckers roasting pigs on a skewer.



"The police are engaged in all parts of the city, they asked for help in the form of several police officers, everything is true that they write in the media. All streets are blocked by parked trucks. The state of emergency is an instrument in the hands of the mayor. As for pig roasting, yes, it's true. Canada is a country of immigrants, everyone has brought some traits of their own, some customs. So it's a sign of showing what the Serbian community likes to do, and it's a family gathering with pigs on skewers," Ralevic said.



According to him, it was a witty way to show where he comes from, from which country.



"Everyone carried the flag of their country, so the Serbian flag was waved, but primarily Canadian because they are all Canadian citizens," he added.



"No one can predict the intentions of the truckers, but also the authorities on the other side, because for now, both sides stick to their own positions and their own requests," Ralevic said.



See more in the enclosed video.