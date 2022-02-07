World After the scandal with Djokovic: They are opening the country, but on one condition Australia will completely reopen its borders for all vaccinated people who have a visa from February 21, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated today. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 7, 2022 | 08:50 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

"If you have been vaccinated twice, we look forward to welcoming you to Australia," Morrison told a news conference in Canberra.



The reopening comes almost two years after Australia closed its border to non-citizens in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Australia closed the border in March 2020, but in December last year it began allowing qualified migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.



According to Reuters, the relaxation of the border rules will be a great incentive for airlines, hotels and other tourist companies, i.e. the sectors that are most affected by the blockade and other strict restrictions. The latest news also led to an increase in the shares of travel companies and airlines, with the shares of "Qantas" increasing by more than five percent, and the tour operator "FlightCentre" by more than seven percent.



Strict border controls and rapid blockades have helped Australia keep the number of infected at a far lower level than many comparable countries, but cases in recent weeks have reached record levels fueled by the rapidly spreading omicron strain. However, the number of daily infections and hospital cases slowed down last week, and Australia reported slightly more than 23.000 new infections today, which is the lowest number this year and far from the peak of 150.000 registered about a month ago.



As a reminder, the authorities in Australia initially approved a visa for Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, but then banned him from entering the country. This scandalous act attracted a lot of attention from the domestic and world media.