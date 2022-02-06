World 0

"Siege" day ten: State of emergency introduced

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency to give the city more flexibility to deal with ongoing protests.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO: Profimedia
FOTO: Profimedia

In a brief statement, the city says the decision reflects a "serious danger and threat to the safety of residents" from protesters who are all over the city and outnumber police officers, reports "Global News".

FOTO: Profimedia
FOTO: Profimedia

Protesters in the Canadian capital outnumbered police and control the situation, the mayor of Ottawa said on Sunday, amid protests against mandatory vaccinations that have been paralyzing parts of the city for 10 days.

The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against the mandatory vaccination of truckers crossing the border, and turned into a rally against public health measures and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The center of Ottawa has been paralyzed for the past nine days, with some protesters waving Confederate flags or Nazi symbols, while some have called for the dissolution of the Canadian government.

FOTO: Profimedia
FOTO: Profimedia

"The situation is completely out of control at the moment because individuals from the protest are controlling the situation," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on a local radio station.

"They have far more people than we have police officers," he added.

Protests against compulsory vaccination have spread beyond Ottawa. Thousands protested Saturday in other Canadian cities, including the financial center of Toronto.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Warning: "Kiev could fall in 72 hours"

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, told the congressmen that Kiev could fall within 72 hours.

World Sunday, February 6, 2022 17:22 Comments: 3
EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Chaos in the United States VIDEO / PHOTO

A strong winter storm hit the central and northeastern parts of the United States on Thursday, followed by heavy snowfall and ice.

World Friday, February 4, 2022 10:02 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP
page 1 of 31 go to page