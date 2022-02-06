World Warning: "Kiev could fall in 72 hours" Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army, General Mark Milley, told the congressmen that Kiev could fall within 72 hours. Source: Tanjug Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 17:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer, told Congress that this would happen in case of "complete Russian invasion" of Ukraine, several sources in the Congress told Fox News.



It is stated that Milley made this statement to the congressmen at the briefing behind closed doors on February 2 and 3.



He also stated that, if there is an "invasion", 15.000 Ukrainian and 4.000 Russian soldiers could die.



According to Fox News, several congressmen expressed concern that Washington did not react quickly to provide significant military assistance to Ukraine, such as anti-aircraft and missile systems, but officials said at meetings that significant military assistance to Ukraine could be used as a pretext for Russian attack.



The briefings were attended, among others, by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to Fox News.